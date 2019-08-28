Assam teenager murder mystery: It all started with a stolen notebook

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:31 IST

A 15-year-old student was murdered in Assam’s Darrang district by her 16-year-old classmate and friend over a dispute on a stolen English notebook on Tuesday, the family of the victim alleged in its police complaint.

Amrit Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police, Darrang said the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon after both the friends, studying in Class 10 returned home from school. “The complaint says the victim was attacked with a knife by her classmate at the later’s house in a neighbouring village.” She later died at Mangaldoi civil hospital, according to the police.

According to Jagdish Sharma, a police official involved in investigating the incident, a counter claim was made by the sister of the accused, who alleged the victim slit her own throat while at her friend’s house. The 16-year-old’s younger sister claims to be an eyewitness of the incident.

Sharma said, soon after the victim’s family was approached by the mother and the sister of the accused, who claimed that the victim had slit her own throat with a small knife.

Bhuyan, however, pointed out that minutes before the 15-year-old passed away, she named her friend as the attacker in a video recorded by a local. “We are trying to verify the video,” he said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 17:30 IST