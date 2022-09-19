Assam: Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas inside illegal coal mine

Three workers of an illegal coal mine located at Lido in Tinsukia district of Assam died on Sunday night after allegedly inhaling toxic gas, the police informed on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm at a new rat-hole mine located inside a forest area on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The mine is operated by one David Haseng, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh.

“According to the information we received, mining in the illegal utility used to take place at night. On Sunday, the workers reached the site around 8:30 pm and started work a couple of hours later,” said Debojit Deuri, Tinsukia police superintendent.

“The three workers who died were the first to enter the mine. As soon as they entered, they became unconscious after inhaling toxic gas, and died soon after,” he added.

The deceased workers, all belonging to Assam, were identified as Sahidul Islam and Hussain Ali of Bongaigaon district, and Asmat Ali of Goalpara district.

Instead of informing authorities about the incident, the other workers and supervisors at the mine dug holes near the mine and buried the dead workers, the police said, adding that they are yet to ascertain whether the bodies were buried on the Assam side or Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have detained five people, including workers, and are questioning them about the location of the bodies. Efforts are on to trace the owner and arrest him,” Deuri said.

A case of murder, criminal conspiracy, theft, causing disappearance of evidence under sections 302, 120B, 201 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is underway.

