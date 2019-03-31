Assam traffic cop stands on duty during storm, becomes social media star

A traffic police constable in Guwahati became a social media star on Sunday for exemplary dedication to duty amid a thunder shower that lashed Assam’s capital around noon.

Mithun Das, who was manning the busy Basistha traffic intersection, stood amid heavy rain without a raincoat in an uncovered podium directing traffic without thinking twice about running for cover.

“My duty hours were from 7 am to 12 pm. The storm started around 5 minutes before noon, but since my replacement hadn’t come, I continued my job in the rain for nearly 20 minutes,” Das said.

“It could be a bit scary with the heavy rain, wind and lightning to stand on an uncovered podium. But for us duty comes first,” added the constable from Karbi Anglong district who joined Assam Police in 2015.

Dedication is thy name!



We salute AB Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) of @GuwahatiPol , for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle.



Kudos!



Video Courtesy: Banajeet Deka pic.twitter.com/c6vfHaQBlT — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 31, 2019

Videos of Das clicked by motorists and bystanders have gone viral on Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms lauding the constable for his act.

“Traffic gets more congested during rains and Das who was responsible for managing the busy Basistha intersection showed that no matter what the circumstances are, duty comes first,” said Guwahati police commissioner Deepak Kumar.

“We are very pleased with Das’s exemplary act and will soon award him,” he added.

The Assam Police’s Twitter handle praised the constable as well. “Dedication is thy name. We salute Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle.”

Sunday’s thunder showers accompanied by lightning led to three deaths in separate locations in the state.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 21:28 IST