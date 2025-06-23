Search
Assembly bypolls results: AAP bags 2 of 5 seats; BJP, Congress-UDF, TMC win rest | Who won what

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 08:43 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won big, bagging two of the five assembly constituencies where bypolls were held on June 19.  

Results of bypolls to five assembly seats across four states were announced on Monday, after counting of votes began at 8 am for the constituencies where voting took place on June 19.

AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh with others celebrate after the party won the by-elections from Punjab's Ludhiana West and Gujarat's Visavadar assembly constituencies(AAP)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won big, bagging two of the five assembly constituencies where bypolls were held. The other three seats were won by Congress-led UDF, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Assembly bypolls results | 5 facts 

Who won what: The assembly bypolls took place in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, Punjab's Ludhiana, Kerala's Nilambur and West Bengal's Kaliganj constituencies. While AAP won Gujarat's Visavadar, BJP bagged the Kadi seat. AAP won the Ludhiana assembly bypoll as well while Nilambur and Kalganj were secured by the Congress-led UDF and the TMC, respectively. 

AAP wins Visavadar and Ludhiana assembly bypolls: AAP's Gopal Italia on Monday won from Gujarat's Visavadar assembly constituency, defeating neearest rival and BJP candidate Kirit Patel. In Ludhiana, AAP's Sanjeev Arora beat his nearest rival and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a margin of 10,637 votes.

Congress-led UDF wins in Kerala's Nilambur assembly constituency: The Congress-led UDF wrested Nilambur from the ruling LDF in Kerala, with its candidate Aryadan Shoukath, the son of the late Congress stalwart Aryadan Muhammed, defeating CPI(M) state secretariat member M Swaraj in the fiercely fought byelection.

BJP wins Gujarat's Kadi assembly seat: The ruling BJP in Gujarat retained the Kadi seat. BJP's Rajendra Chavda bagged the Kadi seat of Mehsana district, reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates, by a margin of 39,452 votes over Congress' Ramesh Chavda. The Kadi seat fell vacant in February following the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki.

Kaliganj assembly bypoll result: Trinamool Congress maintained its hold on the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district. TMC's Alifa Ahmed won from the Kaliganj Assembly seat by a landslide margin of 50,049 votes over her nearest BJP rival Ashish Ghosh, surpassing the 2021 winning margin of her father Nasiruddin Ahmed, whose demise in February this year necessitated the byelection.

News / India News / Assembly bypolls results: AAP bags 2 of 5 seats; BJP, Congress-UDF, TMC win rest | Who won what
