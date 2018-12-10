Assembly election results 2018: Schedule, time, when and where to catch Live updates of the results

The results of assembly polls in five states will be declared on Tuesday in what is seen as a major test of popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The trends will start pouring in from 8 am and a clear picture is expected to emerge in all the states by 11 am

The results will test the popularity of incumbent governments in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana as also the potency of challenge of the opposition.

The BJP is in power in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress in Mizoram and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana.

Read: Exit polls predict photo finish in MP, Chhattisgarh; Congress ahead in Rajasthan

The five state assembly elections have been billed as semi-finals before the 2019 national polls, with the Congress asserting that the mandate from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram on Tuesday would send a “clear message” against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Rejecting the exit-poll results, most of which have forecast gains for Congress in at least four states including a clear majority in Rajasthan, the BJP leaders said the final results should be awaited even as they sought to de-link the state polls from the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: Sensex falls 650 points on exit poll predictions for five states, global sell-off

The Election Commission has set up a secure facility for disseminating trends and results through its new website http://eciresults.nic.in. The link will start functioning from 8 am and will show updates continuously.

Catch all the Live updates of the election results at hindustantimes.com.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 21:35 IST