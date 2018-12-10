Sensex falls 500 points on exit poll predictions for five states, global sell-off

Weak global markets and uncertainty over the outcome of assembly election results sent Indian markets sharply lower on Monday. The Sensex slumped 500 points while Nifty fell below 10,550.

The exit polls indicate a tight race between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and an edge for the Congress in Rajasthan. The election results for five states Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh will be announced tomorrow.

“The exit polls are mixed, but we don’t want to take any risk before actual results are out given that oil is also up,” said a trader at a foreign bank. “Sentiment will remain cautious until state election results are out (on Tuesday),” he added.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 09:30 IST