Assembly elections 2018 Live updates:Transformation through Transportation is our mantra for northeast, says PM Modi

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana - fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

PM Modi is addressing a public rally in Lunglei, Mizoram, while UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Hyderabad on Friday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing public meetings in Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on December 7, while Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will go to polls on November 28.

12:30 pm IST Double engine of BJP govts in both Centre and state will take Mizoram to new heights:PM “The double engine of BJP governments in both the Centre and the State will take Mizoram to new heights,” said PM Modi.





12:21 pm IST Transformation through Transportation is our mantra for northeast: PM “Transformation through Transportation is our mantra for the North Eastern states,” said PM Modi.





12:20 pm IST Work culture of the Congress has caused many projects to be delayed: PM “The work culture of the Congress has caused many projects to be delayed, leading to crumbling infrastructure in the state. However, the neighbouring states have excellent roads,” said PM Modi.





12:16 pm IST India’s development is possible when northeast is developed:PM “India’s development is possible when this region is developed.BJP is dedicated to development of northeast.We’re focussing on connectivity, highway, railway, airway&waterway. ‘Transformation through Transportation’ our agenda for this region’s development,” said PM iModi n Lunglei, Mizoram





12:13 pm IST Congress doesn’t bother about Mizoram: PM “Due to the Congress govt in Mizoram, people aren’t able to benefit from it. In fact, the Congress govt doesn’t bother about Mizoram,” said PM Modi.





12:09 pm IST Railways’ development work grown three times under our govt: PM “BJP govt works towards both - the pace and the development. The development work of the Railways has grown three times during our govt,” said PM Modi.





12:04 pm IST Northeast has moved past from bandh, guns and blockades: PM “The Northeast has moved past from bandh, guns and blockades. The people across Northeast are experiencing it,” said PM Modi.





12 pm IST By working on ‘Act fast for India’s East’, we have developed every region of the Northeast: PM Modi “By working on ‘Act fast for India’s East’, in the last 4.5 years, we have developed every region of the Northeast,” said PM Modi





11:56 am IST Mizoram has a golden opportunity to rid themselves of Congress culture: PM “Congress party which once governed most Indian States, is now restricted to just two or three States. Now, the people of Mizoram, have a golden opportunity to rid themselves, of this Congress culture,” said PM Modi.





11:54 am IST Always a pleasure to visit this part of the country: PM “It is always a pleasure to visit this part of the country. In the last four years, I have travelled to different States of the North-East 27 times,” said PM Modi.



