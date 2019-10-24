e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Assembly elections 2019: Results prove return of Ahmed Patel in Congress

Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly poll results have indicated return of Ahmed Patel and that the Congress Chanakya can still deliver whatever may be the political situation.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Ahmed Patel proved his mettle by defeating BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls despite BJP chief Amit Shah managing the affairs in Gujarat.
Ahmed Patel proved his mettle by defeating BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls despite BJP chief Amit Shah managing the affairs in Gujarat. (PTI Photo )
         

Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly poll results have indicated return of Ahmed Patel and that the Congress Chanakya can still deliver whatever may be the political situation.

The poll results also have the mark of Sonia Gandhi and Patel. When the party entered the fray, it was caught in a precarious situation, had limited resources and was facing cash crunch.

Maharashtra and Haryana polls outcomes have infused a new life in the Congress and the party is gearing up for a bigger fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party has called several meetings in the next few days to streamline its functioning and finalise strategic stand on various issues facing the party and the nation.

On Friday, it will deliberate upon issues like divestment, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to a senior leader.

Before the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the party president, Patel played significant role in the party affairs and his voice was considered a command. During the Rahul era, he limited himself to his domain.

However, Patel proved his mettle by defeating BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls despite BJP chief Amit Shah managing the affairs in Gujarat.

After the exit of Rahul Gandhi, Patel was back in action. Return of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, both considered close to him, in Haryana also announced his arrival in the party power corridor. And they didn’t prove him wrong.

Despite then Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar being close to Rahul Gandhi, Patel could convince him to allow Hooda play a bigger role.

In Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan was replaced by Balasaheb Thorat, and Milind Deora was replaced by Eknath Gaekwad. The smooth seat-sharing pact with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also proved Patel right.

Though the Congress could not return to power, the good show at the hustings indicate comeback of Team Sonia that ousted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from power in 2004 and ran two successive governments.

And the confidante of Sonia Gandhi will play a major role in party affairs in the coming future.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 17:49 IST

tags
top news
Uddhav reminds BJP of ‘50-50’, Fadnavis reaches out to rebel winners
Uddhav reminds BJP of ‘50-50’, Fadnavis reaches out to rebel winners
In Haryana, 21 constituencies with tight races could hold key to power
In Haryana, 21 constituencies with tight races could hold key to power
BJP will lead next govt in Maharashtra, but expect Sena to play hardball
BJP will lead next govt in Maharashtra, but expect Sena to play hardball
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Haryana CM Khattar retains Karnal as state heads towards hung assembly
Haryana CM Khattar retains Karnal as state heads towards hung assembly
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News