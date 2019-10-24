Assembly elections 2019: Results prove return of Ahmed Patel in Congress

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:57 IST

Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly poll results have indicated return of Ahmed Patel and that the Congress Chanakya can still deliver whatever may be the political situation.

The poll results also have the mark of Sonia Gandhi and Patel. When the party entered the fray, it was caught in a precarious situation, had limited resources and was facing cash crunch.

Maharashtra and Haryana polls outcomes have infused a new life in the Congress and the party is gearing up for a bigger fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party has called several meetings in the next few days to streamline its functioning and finalise strategic stand on various issues facing the party and the nation.

On Friday, it will deliberate upon issues like divestment, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to a senior leader.

Before the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the party president, Patel played significant role in the party affairs and his voice was considered a command. During the Rahul era, he limited himself to his domain.

However, Patel proved his mettle by defeating BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls despite BJP chief Amit Shah managing the affairs in Gujarat.

After the exit of Rahul Gandhi, Patel was back in action. Return of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, both considered close to him, in Haryana also announced his arrival in the party power corridor. And they didn’t prove him wrong.

Despite then Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar being close to Rahul Gandhi, Patel could convince him to allow Hooda play a bigger role.

In Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan was replaced by Balasaheb Thorat, and Milind Deora was replaced by Eknath Gaekwad. The smooth seat-sharing pact with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also proved Patel right.

Though the Congress could not return to power, the good show at the hustings indicate comeback of Team Sonia that ousted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from power in 2004 and ran two successive governments.

And the confidante of Sonia Gandhi will play a major role in party affairs in the coming future.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 17:49 IST