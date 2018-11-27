Assembly elections LIVE: Congress’ draft manifesto for Telangana is divisive, says Arun Jaitley
Assembly elections live: With elections in the five states of MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram being dubbed the semi-finals before the Lok Sabha elections next year, political heavyweights are pulling all stops to ensure victory.
-
12:30 pm IST
Congress draft manifesto in Telangana in divisive: Jaitley
-
12:28 pm IST
Yog Bhavan in every district
-
12:26 pm IST
BJP promises Rs 5,000 as unemployment allowance
-
12:25 pm IST
Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7
-
12:20 pm IST
Want to connect every village with cities: Jaitley
-
12:15 pm IST
50 lakh jobs to be created in private sector: Raje
-
12:08 pm IST
Jaitley, Raje release BJP’s Rajasthan manifesto
-
12:00 pm IST
BJP met 630 of 665 promises: Raje
-
11:08 am IST
KCR to address series of meetings
-
11:05 am IST
Amit Shah to address three public meetings
-
11:00 am IST
Visuals from Bhopal ahead of polling
Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.
Follow live updates here:
Congress draft manifesto in Telangana in divisive: Jaitley
Congress’ draft manifesto for Telangana is a divisive one. BJP rejects is completely. Any kind of categorisation on the basis of religion is not provided in the Constitution: Arun Jaitley on reports that Congress’s draft manifesto for Telangana proposes minority reservation.
Yog Bhavan in every district
BJP manifesto promises Yog Bhavan in every district.
BJP promises Rs 5,000 as unemployment allowance
BJP manifesto promises Rs 5,000 as unemployment allowance in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7
Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7 and counting will be held on December 11.
Want to connect every village with cities: Jaitley
The manifesto will decide Rajasthan’s roadmap. We want to connect every village with cities: Arun Jaitley
50 lakh jobs to be created in private sector: Raje
50 lakh jobs will be created in the private sector in the next five years in Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje
Jaitley, Raje release BJP’s Rajasthan manifesto
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje release BJP manifesto for Rajasthan elections, in Jaipur.
BJP met 630 of 665 promises: Raje
BJP met 630 of 665 promises made in 2013 Rajasthan manifesto: chief minister Vasundhara Raje, reports PTI.
KCR to address series of meetings
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a series of meetings in Kalwakurthy, Mahboobnagar, Wanaparthy, Kollapur, Achampet, Nagarjunsagar, Munugodu and Alair today.
Amit Shah to address three public meetings
BJP president Amit Shah will address three public meetings in Jalore, Sirohi and Pali in Rajasthan today. He will also hold a road show in Udaipur in the evening.
Visuals from Bhopal ahead of polling
Madhya Pradesh: Visuals of preparation from Bhopal ahead of #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 , the voting for which will be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NNxyOcqlcG— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018