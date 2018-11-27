Assembly elections LIVE: Congress’ draft manifesto for Telangana is divisive, says Arun Jaitley

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

Follow live updates here:

12:30 pm IST Congress draft manifesto in Telangana in divisive: Jaitley Congress’ draft manifesto for Telangana is a divisive one. BJP rejects is completely. Any kind of categorisation on the basis of religion is not provided in the Constitution: Arun Jaitley on reports that Congress’s draft manifesto for Telangana proposes minority reservation.





12:28 pm IST Yog Bhavan in every district BJP manifesto promises Yog Bhavan in every district.





12:26 pm IST BJP promises Rs 5,000 as unemployment allowance BJP manifesto promises Rs 5,000 as unemployment allowance in Rajasthan.





12:25 pm IST Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7 Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7 and counting will be held on December 11.





12:20 pm IST Want to connect every village with cities: Jaitley The manifesto will decide Rajasthan’s roadmap. We want to connect every village with cities: Arun Jaitley





12:15 pm IST 50 lakh jobs to be created in private sector: Raje 50 lakh jobs will be created in the private sector in the next five years in Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje





12:08 pm IST Jaitley, Raje release BJP’s Rajasthan manifesto Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje release BJP manifesto for Rajasthan elections, in Jaipur.





12:00 pm IST BJP met 630 of 665 promises: Raje BJP met 630 of 665 promises made in 2013 Rajasthan manifesto: chief minister Vasundhara Raje, reports PTI.





11:08 am IST KCR to address series of meetings Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a series of meetings in Kalwakurthy, Mahboobnagar, Wanaparthy, Kollapur, Achampet, Nagarjunsagar, Munugodu and Alair today.





11:05 am IST Amit Shah to address three public meetings BJP president Amit Shah will address three public meetings in Jalore, Sirohi and Pali in Rajasthan today. He will also hold a road show in Udaipur in the evening.



