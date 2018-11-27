Today in New Delhi, India
Assembly elections LIVE: Congress’ draft manifesto for Telangana is divisive, says Arun Jaitley

Assembly elections live: With elections in the five states of MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram being dubbed the semi-finals before the Lok Sabha elections next year, political heavyweights are pulling all stops to ensure victory.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 27, 2018 12:35 IST
Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

12:30 pm IST

Congress draft manifesto in Telangana in divisive: Jaitley

Congress’ draft manifesto for Telangana is a divisive one. BJP rejects is completely. Any kind of categorisation on the basis of religion is not provided in the Constitution: Arun Jaitley on reports that Congress’s draft manifesto for Telangana proposes minority reservation.

12:28 pm IST

Yog Bhavan in every district

BJP manifesto promises Yog Bhavan in every district.

12:26 pm IST

BJP promises Rs 5,000 as unemployment allowance

BJP manifesto promises Rs 5,000 as unemployment allowance in Rajasthan.

12:25 pm IST

Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7

Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7 and counting will be held on December 11.

12:20 pm IST

Want to connect every village with cities: Jaitley

The manifesto will decide Rajasthan’s roadmap. We want to connect every village with cities: Arun Jaitley

12:15 pm IST

50 lakh jobs to be created in private sector: Raje

50 lakh jobs will be created in the private sector in the next five years in Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje

12:08 pm IST

Jaitley, Raje release BJP’s Rajasthan manifesto

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje release BJP manifesto for Rajasthan elections, in Jaipur.

12:00 pm IST

BJP met 630 of 665 promises: Raje

BJP met 630 of 665 promises made in 2013 Rajasthan manifesto: chief minister Vasundhara Raje, reports PTI.

11:08 am IST

KCR to address series of meetings

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a series of meetings in Kalwakurthy, Mahboobnagar, Wanaparthy, Kollapur, Achampet, Nagarjunsagar, Munugodu and Alair today.

11:05 am IST

Amit Shah to address three public meetings

BJP president Amit Shah will address three public meetings in Jalore, Sirohi and Pali in Rajasthan today. He will also hold a road show in Udaipur in the evening.

11:00 am IST

Visuals from Bhopal ahead of polling