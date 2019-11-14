e-paper
Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir soon, says LG

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have 111 seats after the addition of seven more seats in the proposed delimitation exercise.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:58 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
First Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, has said elections in the UT will be held soon.
First Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, has said elections in the UT will be held soon.(PTI Photo/Representative)
         

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) said elections to the assembly of the newly carved out Union Territory (UT) will be held “soon” but didn’t give a timeline for the polls or the delimitation exercise that has to precede it.

Girish Chandra Murmu was speaking at Jammu and Kashmir Police passing out parade in Reasi, about 70 km from Jammu, on Thursday.

“Soon elections will be held in this UT. It (J&K) is a UT with legislature. So, don’t think that things will go on like this. Therefore, elections will be held soon and police will have to play an important role during the polls,” said the LG.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have 111 seats after the addition of seven more seats in the proposed delimitation exercise. 24 of these seats are reserved for the region under Pakistan’s illegal occupation, also known as PoK (Pakistan occupied territory).

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had recently said that the delimitation commission tasked to redraw constituencies will be set up by the home ministry of the central government.

Communication blockade in the UT, enforced after bifurcation of J&K and abrogation of Article 370, has mostly been lifted but several top regional politicians remain under precautionary detention.

Local body elections were held last month and train services to parts of Kashmir resumed yesterday.

Murmu praised the police for relief and rescue operations after the recent snowfall.

“Police are playing an important role in relief and rescue operations. We hope their training and efficiency will help the administration in taking government schemes to the people and help us in providing better governance,” said Murmu.

On August 5, the Centre had revoked Article 370 and 35-A—laws granting special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir—and carved two union territories of J&K with legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

Both the UTs came into being on October 31.

