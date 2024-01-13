Assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police ‘dies by suicide’ using service revolver

An assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI), deployed at Delhi's BP Marg for night picket duty, allegedly died by suicide in the wee hours of Saturday after shooting himself with his service revolver. The ASI was on duty with sub-inspector Prem Singh. The police investigation is underway. (File)

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said the ASI asked Prem Singh around 3am on Saturday to take some rest for 10 minutes, and then he sat in his car, which was parked near the barricade.

When Singh went to check on the ASI after some time, he found the ASI dead in the vehicle. The police suspect that the ASI took his life by using his service revolver.

The ASI was from Chhithroli village in Haryana's Mahendragarh district. He joined the Delhi Police in 1993.

The police investigation is underway.