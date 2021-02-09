Astronauts on Gaganyaan mission to carry biryani, khichdi, pickle
When India’s first crewed spaceflight, Gaganyaan, lifts off next year kicking off a new era of space exploration, the astronauts onboard will carry a selection of special foods developed by a military laboratory after experimenting with ingredients for almost two years, people familiar with the development said.
The menu will offer Indian astronauts – hand-picked fighter pilots from the Indian Air Force who are undergoing training in Russia – a variety of options to suit their palate during the seven-day mission: Chicken biryani, chicken korma, shahi paneer, dal-chawal, aloo paratha, preserved chapatis, dal makhni, khichdi and beans in sauce.
Even the humble mango pickle figures on the menu prepared by Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) that comes under the Defence Research and Development Organisation.
The DFRL’s Space Food and Logistics wing, which showcased its products at Aero India-2021 held at Yelahanka air base last week, has catered to the sweet tooth too with offerings such as moong dal halwa, sooji halwa, dried apricot and a range of flavoured energy bars, the people said.
“We have focused on nutrient adequacy and wholesomeness. Low fragmentation is equally critical in the zero-gravity environment. The astronauts will eat three meals a day, with the diet adding up to 2,500 calories,” said a senior scientist with the DFRL.
The laboratory has prepared the menu in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that is conducting the crewed mission to space. “American astronauts carry food that suits their taste. So do the Russians. We Indians like saying ‘it tastes just like home food.’ And home food is what our astronauts will carry,” said a second scientist.
The foods (essentially paste products) carried by Indian astronauts will be packed in 100gm/200 packets. The contents of the food kits for the spaceflight will vary with the individual preferences of the astronauts.
“The final composition of the spaceflight is not known yet but four Indian astronauts are being trained in Russia. The idea is to give them balanced meals that are lightweight, low volume and easy to consume. The packaging aspect is quite technical as liquids can’t be used,” said the first scientist.
The kits carried by the astronauts will include special straws (or what the DFRL calls liquid delivery system) for drinking water and instant coffee/tea, food warmers and waste restraining bags.
The pilots from the IAF are being trained at the Yuri Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center at Star City near Moscow. They began their training in Russia in February 2020 but some activities at the Russian facility were temporarily suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Indians have made good progress in the training so far and cleared some crucial tests, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.
The training programme for the Indian pilots, who were chosen from among hundreds of applicants, will conclude this year. It focuses on both basic astronaut training and issues specific to the Gaganyaan mission.
The Human Space Flight Centre of ISRO and Russia’s state-run Glavkosmos signed a contract for the training programme in 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guwahati-Bangalore IndiGo flight diverted to Kolkata, passengers safe
- "IndiGo flight 6E- 291, operating from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata after a caution message was observed by the pilot. Standard operating procedures were followed, and the aircraft landed at Kolkata safely." stated a press release by Guwahati Airport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I didn't sit there': Shah clarifies in Lok Sabha on Tagore's seat row
- The minister said the record pertaining to this should be set right, as he produced documents to support his statement and sought Speaker Om Birla's permission to lay them before the House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
175% rise in waterfowls in Kaziranga National Park in new census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on MJ Akbar defamation case on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP residents head for Uttarakhand to look for kin missing after Chamoli disaster
- The Uttar Pradesh government had prepared a list of 71 people from various districts of the state who are missing after the Chamoli disaster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronauts on Gaganyaan mission to carry biryani, khichdi, pickle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The nation attained independence through agitation’: Akhilesh Yadav
- Commenting on the Prime Minister’s words on the continuation of minimum support price (MSP) in Parliament, the Akhilesh Yadav said that farmers have not been getting MSP for their crops for a long time. He praised the protesting farmers for awakening all farmers across India through their agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIB Fact Check shares list of fake websites, asks citizens to exercise care
- PIB had also highlighted earlier that after the beginning of the pandemic there has been a rise in cases where people have been duped by fraudsters while purchasing objects like hand sanitizers, PPE kits and masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20 vultures die due to poisoning in Assam; second incident within a month
- Villagers had allegedly dumped a poisoned carcass of a cow in a paddy field to target stray dogs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple manufacturing partner Wistron may restart Karnataka plant next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea challenging colonial era provision of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 arrested for stopping marriage procession of Dalit groom, beating him in MP
- The accused allegedly dragged the groom out of a jeep and beat him up and also assaulted his family members and threatened them with dire consequences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa government proposes new measures to tackle shortage of drinking water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India backs AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot despite South Africa halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts underway to rescue those trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox