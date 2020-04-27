e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Asymptomatic three-month-old survives Covid; mother tests –ve

Asymptomatic three-month-old survives Covid; mother tests –ve

The baby belongs to the family of a 25-year-old Basti grocer, who was the first patient from UP to die of coronavirus on March 30.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 04:28 IST
Abdul Jadid
Abdul Jadid
Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur
The mother and baby were tested twice on arrival in hospital on April 12. The woman tested negative while the infant was found asymptomatic but Covid-19 positive
The mother and baby were tested twice on arrival in hospital on April 12. The woman tested negative while the infant was found asymptomatic but Covid-19 positive(Sakib Ali/ HT file photo. Representative image)
         

It was a double victory against Covid-19 for a three-month-old child and his 30-year-old mother in Gorakhpur.

First, the baby was cured of the deadly disease. Second, the mother managed to keep herself infection-free despite staying with the child in hospital for two weeks, breastfeeding and cleaning him regularly. Doctors said the child’s natural immunity, boosted by breastfeeding, helped him win the battle.

Except for an initial dose of paracetamol for fever, no medicine was given to the baby, they said. Doctors and officials greeted the mother with cheers and applause, hailing her as a winner, as she stepped out of the Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital’s isolation ward with the child in her lap on Sunday.

Gorakhpur district magistrate K Vijyendra Pandian, divisional commissioner Jayant Narlikar and BRD Medical College principal Dr Ganesh Kumar were among those who hailed the woman’s courage in winning the Covid-19 battle for the baby and keeping herself safe by avoiding infection despite regularly breastfeeding the child.

The baby belongs to the family of a 25-year-old Basti grocer, who was the first patient from UP to die of coronavirus on March 30.

Thirteen contacts of the grocer, including the baby, tested positive. The mother and baby were tested twice on arrival in hospital on April 12. The woman tested negative while the infant was found asymptomatic but Covid-19 positive. He had no serious complications, except fever.

“The baby tested positive while the mother was negative when they came to hospital on April 12. The major challenge before the doctors was to cure the baby while ensuring that the mother does not contract the infection. Breastfeeding posed a high risk of infection to her. Thankfully, she remains (Covid-19) negative as she took every preventive measures,” he said.

tags
top news
IRS officers pitch 40% tax rate plus Covid relief cess, under probe
IRS officers pitch 40% tax rate plus Covid relief cess, under probe
293 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally closer to 3,000
293 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally closer to 3,000
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news