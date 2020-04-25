At 31, Andhra Pradesh reports most Covid-19 deaths in southern India

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:18 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1,000 mark on Saturday. The state also reported 31 deaths, making it the only state in south Indian with such numbers.

According to an official bulletin released by the state medical and health department, as many as 6,928 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours of which 61 samples tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,016.

At 25, Krishna district reported the maximum number of cases, Kurnool closely followed it with 14 cases, Anantapur with 5 cases, Kadapa and Nellore with four cases each. East Godavari and Guntur reported three cases each.

North-coastal district of Srikakulam, which had not recorded even a single case since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, reported three cases on Saturday for the first time.

However, another north-coastal Andhra district of Vizianagaram continues to be safe from the coronavirus attack.

The two deaths due to Covid-19 were from Krishna and Kurnool, taking the toll to 31.

The neighbouring Telangana state has so far reported 25 cases.

The bulletin said 26 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 171 and another 814 are still in hospital undergoing treatment.

Kurnool leads the tally with 275 cases followed by Guntur (209), Krishna (127), Chittoor (73), Nellore (72), Kadapa (55), Prakasam (53), Anantapur (51), West Godavari (39), East Godavari (31) and Visakhapatnam (22).