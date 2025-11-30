At DG-IG meet, PM Modi seeks integrated strategy on drug abuse, public policing and security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said tackling drug abuse requires a "whole-of-government" approach that integrates enforcement, rehabilitation, and community-level intervention. PM Modi termed the inauguration of Skyroot’s Infinity Campus a “new boost” to India’s space ecosystem. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

He also stressed the urgent need to transform public perception of police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism and sensitivity, and strengthening urban and tourist policing.

Addressing the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police at the Indian Institute of Management Raipur on the concluding day, the prime minister called for regular monitoring of banned organisations, holistic development of areas freed from Left Wing Extremism, and the adoption of innovative models to strengthen coastal security.

He called for strengthening urban policing, revitalising tourist police units, and increasing public awareness about the newly-enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, which replaced the colonial-era criminal laws, an official statement said.

The conference, themed "Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions", was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

Calling on police leadership to realign policing practices to match the aspirations of a developing nation moving towards 'Viksit Bharat', the Prime Minister emphasised the need to transform the public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, through enhanced professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness.

Modi urged state and union territory police forces to adopt innovative strategies for integrating uninhabited islands, make more effective use of databases integrated under NATGRID, and leverage Artificial Intelligence to generate actionable intelligence.

He also called for encouraging universities and academic institutions to conduct case studies on the use of forensics in police investigations, noting that stronger forensic application would significantly enhance the criminal justice system.

Highlighting the need for stronger preparedness and coordination during natural disasters, Modi asked police chiefs to reinforce mechanisms for disaster management covering cyclones, floods, and other emergencies, including the ongoing impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

"Proactive planning, real-time coordination, and prompt response are essential to safeguard lives," he said.

Discussions were held on the long-term roadmap for policing towards Vision 2047, emerging trends in counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation, leveraging technology to enhance women's safety, strategies to bring back Indian fugitives based abroad, and strengthening forensic capabilities to ensure effective investigation and prosecution, the statement said.

The meeting witnessed in-depth deliberations on a wide range of national security matters, it said.

Modi distributed the President’s Police Medals for distinguished service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau at the conference.

He also presented awards to the three best-performing cities in urban policing, a recognition instituted for the first time to encourage innovation and improvement in urban policing.