At HTLS 2024, Chandrababu Naidu opens up on his time in jail, PM Narendra Modi's leadership

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, opened up about his time in prison, sharing insights on his political journey, coalition governance, and India's technological advancements. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu interacts with HT's national political editor Sunetra Choudhury on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024 on Saturday.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed he was arrested without prior notice, adding that the experience only strengthened his resolve. “Throughout my life, I have maintained decorum and followed public policies strictly. This episode has reinforced my determination to stay focused and not let my energy fall,” said Chandrababu Naidu while interacting with HT's national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury.

Political resurgence and election strategies

Chandrababu Naidu discussed the Telugu Desam Party's recent electoral success, noting that frustration with the previous government helped him, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Pawan Kalyan's party form a new government in Andhra Pradesh.

Reflecting on his political evolution, he stated, “When I was obsessed with my name, I lost elections. Now, my focus is on carrying people along and working for their betterment.”

He highlighted his party's history of shaping Indian politics, citing its role in supporting governments led by VP Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the national interest. “In coalition governments, respecting differing opinions and reaching consensus is crucial, and our government is committed to this principle,” he added.

Praise for PM Modi and India's growth

Naidu commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, describing him as a “strong and progressive leader” who has driven revolutionary development. He pointed out India's impressive 7.58% growth rate as a testament to Modi's governance, adding, “The Prime Minister’s relentless preparation and determination are evident in his approach to elections and governance.”

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said under the leadership of Modi, India has been recognised globally. He mentioned that the “brand of India” is very strong and the country has the potential to do wonders.

Technology and social media challenges

A long-time advocate for technology, Naidu recounted his pioneering efforts to promote IT in India. He shared that he had fought with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was the prime minister at the time, about promoting information technology when there was no bandwidth. Naidu said based on his report, he deregulated the telecommunication sector.

Naidu said that Indians are now doing extremely well due to their advanced knowledge of technology. He added that, anywhere in the world, Indians are earning the highest per capita, and among them, 30 per cent are Telugu, who are at the forefront with this advantage.

Naidu added that that some criminals are using social media to humiliate women and respected politicians, and this is the biggest challenge. He added that there needs to be a debate on how to control this and who will be responsible for controlling it.

Naidu also expressed concerns about the misuse of social media, particularly in spreading misinformation and targeting women and politicians. “Social media has become very vulnerable. There must be a debate on how to control its misuse and ensure accountability,” he urged.