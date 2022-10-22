At least 14 reported dead, 40 hurt as bus meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

In a tragic incident, at least 14 people were reported to be dead when a bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, about 530 km from state capital of Bhopal. The bus - which had scores of people aboard - was headed from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

All people on the bus "are believed to b resident of UP," Navneet Bhasin, superintendent of police, Rewa, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Of the 40 injured, 20 have been admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur," he said. Condoling the deaths, Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said the tragedy was "painful".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a tweet, wrote: "Saddened to learn about a road accident in Rewa, MP in which many lives have been lost. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. (sic)".

"It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital," Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector, told ANI.

