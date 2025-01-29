At least 15 feared killed; 70 injured in stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela

At least 15 people were feared killed and around 70 injured in a stampede when devotees gathered to take a pre-dawn holy dip to mark the most auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya related to a rare alignment of celestial bodies after 144 years at the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said. The administration was tight lipped about the deaths. Devotees trying to leave the area after the stampede. (REUTERS)

A record 100 million people were expected in Prayagraj for the dip and the authorities had increased security and medical personnel besides running special trains and buses. Tens of millions have attended Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest congregation, since it began on January 13.

It is believed that taking a dip at the confluence of the holy Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers absolves devotees of their sins and brings salvation from birth and death cycle. A stampede on the most auspicious day when Maha Kumbh was last held in 2013 killed at least 36 pilgrims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for “immediate support measures” as he spoke to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath thrice to review the developments on Wednesday. People aware of the matter said Modi was continuously monitoring the situation at Kumbh.

In a post on X, Adityanath asked devotees to come to Prayagraj and bath at the nearest bank of the Ganga and not to go towards the confluence. “...follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam [confluence]. Do not pay any attention to any rumours.”

The “Amrit Snan” was suspended following the stampede. Video and photographs that went viral showed bodies and the injured being taken away on stretchers and people on the ground crying. Videos showed others at the site stepping over a carpet of discarded belongings as people tried to escape the stampede.

Vivek Mishra, a content creator from Prayagraj, said the devotees , many of whom were carrying luggage, had no idea where to go after bathing. “There were large number of dustbins that pilgrims could not seen. A few fell as they lost balance. Their luggage could be seen all over. I also fell as my feet got stuck in one of the dustbins. Lost my shoes. I was left barefoot. I sustained a foot injury. I somehow stood up and saved my parents and another woman lying on the ground. Youngsters in the crowd started pushing others. This situation led to stampede. I cannot describe what I saw...”

A Reuters witness saw dead bodies as he followed dozens of ambulances rushing towards the riverbank where the incident occurred.

Officials said an initial stampede around 1am was “not serious”, but its cause was unclear. Devotees faced another stampede. They found pontoon bridges closed when they returned towards them looking for another way out.

Reuters quoted a witness from Mumbai saying he saw many falling and getting walked on by and children and women getting lost and crying for help. Officials said the Rapid Action Force was deployed to bring the situation under control and rescue efforts were underway.