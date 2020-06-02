e-paper
Home / India News / At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley

At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley

Twenty people were killed and several injured in a series of landslides in three districts of the Barak Valley region of Assam on Tuesday, officials said, even as the state is grappling with floods.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:40 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
A landslide occurred at Karimganj leading to the death of at least six people in Assam on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A landslide occurred at Karimganj leading to the death of at least six people in Assam on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI photo)
         

Twenty people were killed and several injured in a series of landslides in three districts of the Barak Valley region of Assam on Tuesday, officials said, even as the state is grappling with floods.

Officials said at least six people in Karimganj district, seven each in Cachar and Hailakandi districts have died due to the landslide early on Tuesday following incessant rainfall for the past few days.

More details are awaited.

At least nine people have died in the deluge and lakhs of people in seven districts of the state are affected in 356 villages of Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts who have been affected by floods.

The floods have so far damaged crops in 2,678 hectares and affected 44,331 domestic animals and 9,350 poultry.

