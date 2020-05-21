e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / At least 60 babies delivered in Odisha during cyclone Amphan

At least 60 babies delivered in Odisha during cyclone Amphan

Bhadrak district collector Gyana Das shared the picture of the mother and her newborn twins on his official Twitter account while appreciating the services of Angawadi workers, ASHA workers and other health workers during the calamity.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 22:13 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Though the 20-year old woman went into labour, ambulance could not reach her due to fallen trees blocking the road to her house
Though the 20-year old woman went into labour, ambulance could not reach her due to fallen trees blocking the road to her house(HT Photo)
         

Even as the apocalyptic winds of cyclone Amphan brought death and disaster in Bengal on Wednesday, in the coastal Odisha district of Bhadrak the air rent with cries of at least 60 newborn babies.

Bhadrak district collector Gyana Das said 218 expectant mothers were admitted in Primary Health Centresand District Headquarters Hospital of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday for institutional delivery. While 43 babies were born on Tuesday, the rest took birth on Wednesday. Of them, one woman named Subhakanti Sahoo of Dhusuri tehsil gave birth to twins.

Das shared the picture of the mother and her newborn twins on his official Twitter account while appreciating the services of Angawadi workers, ASHA workers and other health workers during the calamity.

On Wednesday, a pregnant woman in Kendrapara district had delivered a baby in a fire tender while the storm raged on outside. Though the 20-year old woman went into labour, ambulance could not reach her due to fallen trees blocking the road to her house. When she was being taken to a hospital in a fire service vehicle, she delivered the baby inside the vehicle.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In