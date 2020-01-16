‘Acche din will come’: Shiv Sena spotlights BJP’s 2014 campaign pitch in new dig

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:34 IST

The Shiv Sena on Thursday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the state of economy and said that Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not give jobs to common man nor will it bring down the prices of vegetables and food grains.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that inflation has again come to haunt people as those who came to power protesting the inflation have failed to tackle it.

“The ‘acche din’ (better days) will come, but at least bring the good days that the people had,” the Sena attacked the Centre. It added, “There is no employment generation. There’s a sword hanging on the jobs that are there. On the other hand the flames of inflation are hurting the common man. Instead of blowing trumpet of other achievements, the government should work towards reducing the inflation.”

The Sena added that the controversy will go on over the CAA and NRC but the Centre should focus on measures to curb inflation. “The debate and controversy over your CAA and NRC will go on but what about the pinching inflation that is hurting the common man? People will not get jobs, nor salary through your CAA and NRC. Nor will the prices of vegetables and food grains come down,” the editorial said.

It also cautioned the government that is led by its former ally, that inability to curb inflation could backfire on the government.