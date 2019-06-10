At meet with top bureaucrats, PM Modi gives them a new target to chase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told country’s top bureaucrats that poverty alleviation and water sector are the core focus areas of the government that aims to be a $5 trillion economy with ‘ease of living’ by 2022, officials with direct knowledge of the matter said requesting anonymity.

In an extensive interaction with secretaries of various union ministries and departments on Monday evening Modi asked them to prepare a roadmap for their respective departments with an aim to make India a $5 trillion economy, officials said.

He asked officials to encourage people’s participation in key policy planning. “We should take expectations of people as opportunity for us to work even harder. Expectations show that people are eager and also have urge to transform the nation,” said an official quoting the Prime Minister.

Officials said the PM congratulated them for their stupendous governance efforts that was reflected in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which was a vote for pro-incumbency, which indicated that the people were happy with the work of the government. For that, a large part of the credit goes to the officials who have delivered on the various governance targets during the last five years, he said in the meeting.

He urged them to increase the use of technology in governance, which enhance effectiveness, efficiency and reduce corruption and asked them to give importance to the aspirational districts across the nation.

Secretaries made several suggestions to achieve Modi’s vision for a New India by 2022, when the country will celebrate 75 years of Independence. They also spoke about deliverables in the coming 100 days, officials said.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr. Jitendra Singh, were present at PM Modi’s meeting with Secretaries of Government of India. ( ANI Photo )

This was PM’s first meeting with top bureaucrats after he assumed office for the second term last month. In his previous stint, he had been directly interacting with secretaries, who are the key bureaucrats that help the government in framing policies and implementing them.

Even in his previous tenure PM Modi had been directly interacting with the bureaucracy, officials said. First such formal meeting in NDA-I took place on June 5, 2014 when he met secretaries of various central government departments collectively, they said. His message was loud and clear -- expeditiously resolve policy issues, implement them on the ground and approach him directly in case of any impediments.

Later, several such meetings took place. On April 1, 2015, PM Modi held an informal interaction with central government’s secretaries at the Panchvati lawns of 7, Race Course Road (now, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg) followed by high tea.

PM’s idea was to make the bureaucrats feel as one unit and stop working in silos. He asked them to consult each other frequently and become the part of solution so that the process of decision-making could be hastened. During the meeting, the then finance minister Arun Jaitley was also present, officials said. The meeting was also attended by Arvind Panagariya, who was the vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog, besides cabinet secretary, principal secretary to PM, and additional principal secretary to PM.

Another interaction with secretaries happened on October 27, 2016 in the presence of several cabinet ministers and ministers of state for independent charge. The cabinet secretary had made a brief report on works of the eight groups of secretaries. Ten new groups of secretaries were also to work on various governance issues involving sectors such as agriculture, energy and transport.

In 2017, PM went a step further and interested with the middle bureaucracy in August 24. He interacted with a group of over 70 additional secretaries and joint secretaries. This was the first of five such interactions, officials said.

The interactions were mainly focused on officers’ ideas and experiences on various governance issues such as digital and smart governance, administrative procedures and accountability, transparency, doubling of farmers’ income, skill development, consumer rights and environment protection.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 21:41 IST