Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Auspicious time: Why PM Narendra Modi will file nomination from Varanasi around 11:40am

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 14, 2024 10:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi between 11:40 am and 12 noon today, but there's a reason behind this specific time slot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi constituency on Tuesday, May 14, for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Before filing his nomination papers, Modi offered prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The prime minister will file his nomination papers from Varanasi between 11:40 am and 12 noon. However, there is an auspicious significance behind choosing the time to file his papers.

There is a coincidence of Pushya Nakshatra with Ganga Saptami on May 14. According to astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi, the scriptures say the combination is there due to the positioning of the planets.

"It is believed that doing any work on this day leads to fulfillment of one's wish. If any work is done in Pushya Nakshatra, its completion is considered certain." he said.

After Namo Ghat, Modi will visit the Baba Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers, and collect his file for nomination. After filing papers from Varanasi, the prime minister is likely to hold a meeting with party workers and ministers.

Ahead of filing his nomination, Modi posted on X, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

On Monday evening, Modi held a mega roadshow in Varanasi on a six-kilometre-stretch on Monday evening. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh.

After the roadshow, the prime minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham along with Adityanath and other BJP leaders.

Varanasi, a stronghold for the BJP and Modi, will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Auspicious time: Why PM Narendra Modi will file nomination from Varanasi around 11:40am

