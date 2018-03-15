Avalanche alert in Bhaderwah belt of Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities on Thursday ordered closure of all schools up to 8th standard and sounded a high alert in the entire Bhaderwah belt of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir due to apprehension of avalanches after heavy rains since early morning, an official said.

In the wake of inclement weather predictions by the meteorological department, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Bhadarwah Imam Din Kitchlo ordered closure of all schools up to 8th standard and appealed to general public not to venture in slide prone areas and near streams.

Giving details, Tehsildar, Bhadarwah, Masood Ahmed said, “The MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall and also issued avalanche warning, flash floods and mud slides in Bhaderwah. Considering the advisory, a holiday has been declared in schools so that children do not face any risk or inconvenience.”

As a precautionary move, we have declared a high alert in areas close to river Neeru and also for people living on slopes and slide prone areas, he said.

“It’s best to take precautionary steps than waiting for a tragedy to strike, as last year a college girl drowned in the flash floods near Puneja while trying to cross river Neeru, the official added.

The ADC has directed to all officers to be present at their respective headquarters and to remain in contact with the administration to deal with any emergent situation, he said.