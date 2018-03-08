Avoid non-vegetarian, vegetarian food is healthier, advises Rajasthan govt magazine

Non-vegetarian food increases the risk of infectious diseases and vegetarian food is healthier, claims an article in Rajasthan education department’s monthly magazine.

The magazine, named Shivira, is targeted at schoolteachers and usually carries essays on education, famous personalities and issues of general interest.

In its 52-page March edition, the magazine carries an article, titled ‘Paryavaran ke prati mitravat vyavhaar’ (friendly attitude towards environment), from Dr Mahavir Prasad Gupta, former assistant director in the state education department.

“Shakahari bhojan padhiti paryavaran ki samposhak hai... Khao pio aur mauj karo ki pashchatya sanskriti ke vipreet bhartiya sanskriti ka nara hai jio aur jine do… Pracheen bharatiya darshan hamein prani matra ka adar karne ki prerna deta hai (vegetarian food system is eco-friendly... Eat, drink and be merry is western culture; the credo of Indian culture is live and let live… The ancient Indian philosophy inspires us to respect every living being),” Gupta says in his article.

It’s not the first time that the education department found itself in the midst of a controversy.

The revised physical health and education textbook introduced this year says that eating meat causes a lot of harm to the body. Furthermore, a chapter on balanced diet in the book carries a six-line mantra to be chanted by students before meal.

The education department monthly has earlier advised women to grind ‘chakki (stone grinder)’, fill water pitchers or sweep or mop floors to stay fit.

The advisory for vegetarian food to conserve environment has drawn criticism from people who are non-vegetarian. “Education is supposed to liberate students from stereotypes but such essays end up reinforcing them,” said businessman Brijesh Singh, whose two children study in a government school in Jaipur.

Kavita Srivastava, the national secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, said the education department of Rajasthan is doing all the wrong things. She refers to the recent decision of college education department to implement a uniform for students, calling it regressive and authoritarian.

“Everyone should have a right to choose what they want to eat. Education magazine should not sermonise on food choices,” she added.

Nathmal Didel, the director, secondary education, and magazine’s chief editor, asked which page the essay had appeared on and said he will react after reading it but did not take calls after that.