Ayodhya Deepotsav: 28 lakh diyas on Lord Ram's land to create Guinness World Record | 10 points

Deepotsav 2024: The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for a historic Guinness World Record attempt by lighting nearly 28 lakh diyas at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Deepotsav on Wednesday. Alongside this feat, another record will be attempted during the festival’s aarti, with over 1,100 people set to perform the largest aarti together on Saryu Ghat. Preparations for the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya are in their final stages with plans afoot to illuminate the city with 28 lakh earthen lamps on October 30, officials said Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)

“This is the first 'Deepotsav' after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and every effort has been made to give grandeur and divinity to this programme. Many things will be made to create new records this year. In today's program, the Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be here,” Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh said.

He added, “CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the event... Artists are coming from many countries. The special thing this year will be that we have managed to light 28 lakh diyas by breaking all our previous records. Apart from this, we will also perform Aarti with 1,100 diyas at the Sarayug Ghat with 1,100 Vedacharyas. That too will create a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation for everyone to join the grand event and witness the record-breaking display of diyas.

Here are the top points

Deepotsav 2024, a five-day festival, celebrates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya and draws millions of devotees and tourists, showcasing Ayodhya’s cultural and spiritual significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that this year's Diwali will be historic, as thousands of lamps will illuminate the temple built on the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, marking the festival after a 500-year wait. Over 30,000 volunteers are mobilised to support the lighting of 28 lakh diyas across 55 ghats, with prominent areas like New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya being primary locations for the festivities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and other key officials are expected to attend, highlighting the event’s significance. A team from Guinness World Records is overseeing the Deepotsav festivities, aiming to set two records: a 1,100-person Saryu Aarti and the lighting of 28 lakh diyas. This marks the first Deepotsav since the Ram Temple’s construction. On Tuesday, a 30-member team led by Guinness World Records consultant Nischal Barot began counting the diyas across the 55 ghats of the Saryu using drones. An elaborate Shobha Yatra is planned with 18 tableaus and artists from six countries and 16 Indian states participating, amplifying the event's cultural diversity. The ‘Ek Diya Ram ke Naam’ initiative encourages virtual diya lighting via the Divya Ayodhya app, while Ayodhya’s growth in tourism and business adds a festive spirit to the celebrations. To ensure safety, around 10,000 security personnel, including undercover officers, have been deployed, and 17 key routes leading to Ram Ki Paidi are restricted to pass holders only. LED screens have been installed for live viewing, accommodating the crowds with arrangements for 5,000-6,000 people, while additional viewing points across the city ensure widespread access. Special low-soot lamps are being used to raise environmental awareness, and the Animal Husbandry Department has committed to lighting 1,50,000 “Gau Deep” for the occasion. Security measures are tight, with the ATS, STF, and CRPF commandos deployed. Wax lamps are used outside the main temple building to avoid pollution, and decoration efforts are carefully overseen to prevent any damage to temple structures. Retired Inspector General of Police Ashu Shukla has been assigned to supervise the decoration efforts, ensuring the lamps do not stain or damage the temple’s structure. Mishra added that, for cleanliness, “we are using wax lamps outside the main building to reduce dirt and pollution.”

(With ANI, PTI inputs)