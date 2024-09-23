Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad's son booked for kidnapping, robbery

Ajit Prasad, the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) Lok Sabha MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad, has been booked for allegedly kidnapping, threatening, and assaulting a man. Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad and others during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi.(PTI)

Prasad has been fielded for the by-election from Milkipur, one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which has long remained in the shadow of Ayodhya.

According to the complaint filed by local property dealer Ravi Tiwari, Ajit Prasad, along with Raju Yadav and 15-20 unidentified individuals, allegedly confronted him near the SBI branch in Faizabad on Saturday afternoon, Times of India reported

The group reportedly dragged Tiwari into their vehicle and drove towards Raqaabganj while physically assaulting him during the entire ordeal.

Ravi Tiwari has further alleged that ₹1 lakh was forcibly taken from him and the accused recorded a video of the assault. Before releasing him, they reportedly threatened to kill him.

Tiwari claimed he was mediating a land deal between Ajit Prasad and local landowner Sheetla Prasad. Following the incident, he filed a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station.

City Kotwali in-charge Ashwini Pandey confirmed that initial investigations have corroborated the allegations. A case has been registered against Ajit Prasad, Raju Yadav, police constable Shashikant Rai, and 15 unidentified individuals.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to social media, claiming that Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son, Ajit Prasad, whom Akhilesh Yadav is currently promoting, was involved in the kidnapping and assault of Ravi Tiwari.

Awadhesh Prasad dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, saying that the Samajwadi Party is “winning in Milkipur, which is making the BJP restless.”

He further claimed that the case is fabricated and accused the BJP of attempting to divert public attention from “a movement against police atrocities in the Raunahi police station area, which resulted in the death of a man named Dukhiram.”

Awadhesh Prasad garnered attention by winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Ayodhya district, defeating two-time BJP MP Lallu Singh. This victory was part of the Samajwadi Party's broader success in Uttar Pradesh, where it secured 37 seats.

The Congress, its ally, won six seats, while the BJP obtained 33 seats, along with three additional seats for its partners—two for the RLD and one for the Apna Dal (S).