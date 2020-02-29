Ayodhya Ram Temple: Idol to be shifted before construction

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 21:41 IST

Lord Ram’s idol will be shifted from the makeshift temple to the eastern part of the Ram Janmbhoomi campus before Ram temple construction begins in Ayodhya, head priest Satyendra Das said on Saturday. He said it would be better if the shifting could be done before the ‘Ram Navmi’ festival, when lakhs of Ram devotees arrive in the city to offer prayers.

“The deity (Ram Lalla) will not be shifted to Manas Bhavan, but to another location near eastern part of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus,” Das said referring to a specific location in the campus near a barrier marked ‘D-3’.

“It will be better if this shifting take place before Navratra begins on March 25. Then, all Navratra rituals will be performed at the new location,” he added.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international vice president Champat Rai, who is also the general secretary of the newly constituted ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust’, too, said arrangements for Ram Navmi were important.

“On this festive occasion, our first priority is to make sure that these devotees are able to pay obeisance to the Lord and return home,” Rai added.

Rai was with temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra, who inspected the campus housing lord Ram’s makeshift temple and the ‘Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala’(workshop) along with the 67-acre site for the proposed temple on Saturday.

This was Misra’s first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed chairman of the Ram temple construction committee.

Rai said pillars, beams and carved stone slabs kept at the VHP workshop will be shifted when construction starts.

“We are analysing what is to be done. Later, technical persons will do an analysis of the work that is to be executed,” said Rai.

Rai said the next meeting of the board of trustees will be convened when there’s anything to “share” with the trustees.

Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Anil Mishra and Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha were the other members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha trust present during the inspection.