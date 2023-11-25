Ayodhya Ram Temple trust shares pictures of floor inlay work

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has shared a few pictures of the ongoing floor-inlay work at the Ayodhya's Ram temple on Saturday, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in January next year. Floor Inlay work under process in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.(X/ @ShriRamTeerth)

While sharing the images of the ongoing work on X (formerly Twitter), the temple trust said, “Floor Inlay work under process in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.”

The temple trust had earlier shared several photos of crane view of the under-construction temple, carvings inside the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Meanwhile, several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate around 80,000 devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 next year, an official said.

In the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha griha) of the newly built Ram temple and thereafter it will be opened for devotees.

The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra along with religious leaders has invited prime minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest at the ceremony. The trust has also decided to invite non-resident Indians (NRIs) to Ayodhya after January 26, 2024, to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram temple.

The trust is preparing a list of 2,500 prominent people who will be invited to the consecration ceremony in addition to the 4,000 seers from all across the country who will be invited to the mega event.

The foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.