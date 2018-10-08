Ayodhya seer on fast-unto-death for Ram temple hospitalised after condition turns critical

Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das, who was on fast-unto-death since October 1 to demand immediate construction of the Ram temple in the holy town, was hospitalised after his condition turned critical on Sunday night. Hospital officials said his condition was still “serious”.

The mahant, who had Sunday rejected Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s appeal to call off his fast, was sent by Faizabad district administration officials to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow early Monday.

The SGPGIMS, in a statement issued to the media on Monday afternoon, said: “He is currently in post-op ICU and his condition continues to be serious.”

A disciple of Mahant Sarveshwar Das of Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhawni, Paramhans Das began the fast in his temple to demand the Ram temple’s construction.

As reports of his deteriorating condition and substantial weight loss reached Lucknow, state minister Satish Mahana rushed to Ayodhya as the chief minister’s emissary on Sunday night to persuade Das to call off the fast but to no avail.

A large number of seers present at the spot shouted slogans: “Modi tum ko aana padega, Mandir yahin banana padega (Modi you will have to come, (and) construct the temple here.)” Gulshan Bindu, a transgender who had contested for mayor’s post in Faizabad Municipal Corporation election, also reached there in support of the seer.

Mahana talked to Das for about 25 minutes and tried to convince him that the the government could not begin construction as the issue was pending in the Supreme Court. As the minister said that chief minister Adityanath would talk to him on Monday, Das said he would end the fast by Monday noon if by then Adityanath assured him that the temple construction work would begin.

“The (Narendra) Modi government should bring an ordinance in the parliament to pave way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. There should not be any further delay,” said Das.

The head priest of the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Mahant Satyendra Das has extended support to the fast. However, the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a body of seers in Ayodhya which is spearheading Ram temple movement across the country, did not support it, with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the Mani Ram Das Chhawni Peeth in Ayodhya which runs the Nyas, distancing himself from the protest.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 18:26 IST