Ayodhya to have ‘Ramayana forest’ depicting Lord Ram's exile period

Pilgrims making their way to Ayodhya will soon have the opportunity to explore the ‘Ramayana spiritual forest’ situated along the Sarayu River and gain deeper insights into Lord Ram's 14-year exile period in the temple town. The spiritual forest which resembles an open-air museum is part of the Ayodhya master plan connected with the construction of the Ram Temple. Speaking about the Ayodhya redevelopment plan, master planner Dikshu Kukreja said, “Sarayu river along with Lord Ram, Ramayana and Ayodhya have been an inevitable part of Hinduism. The proposed spiritual forest is an extension of the riverfront designed to be an eco-friendly forest developed on the theme of Ramayana, specifically depicting Shri Ram's journey during the Vanvaas (exhile) period.” Image of the Sarayu river ghats as per Ayodhya master plan. (PTI)

Designed to offer an immersive experience of Lord Ram's exile period within an ecological forest, the temple complex aims to attract not only devotees but also tourists and nature enthusiasts. This initiative seeks to blend spirituality, culture, and environmental conservation.

The creation of the ecological forest along the Sarayu River is poised to become a significant cultural landmark, preserving and celebrating the rich heritage associated with Ayodhya.

As per the master plan, the comprehensive redevelopment of Ayodhya is anticipated to span over 10 years, with an investment exceeding ₹85,000 crore, enhancing the sanctity of the holy city.

Distinctive features of the redevelopment plan include the establishment of grand entry points called Ram dwars, characterized by traditional stone facades. The plan also prioritizes the development of homestays and dharamshalas to offer diverse accommodation facilities. The Ramayana spiritual forest, designed for an immersive cultural experience, is being developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme, according to Kukreja.

The ‘Bhraman Path,’ a road project in Ayodhya, will connect the Sarayu with the Ram temple. This road project is similar to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. Devotees, at present, are utilizing the Ram Path, Bhakti Path, and Janmabhoomi Path to reach the Ram Mandir. Introducing the new Bhraman Path will enhance the convenience of devotees travelling to the Ram temple.

(With PTI inputs)