Ayodhya will be lit up to mark construction of temple: Yogi

india

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:19 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 has come after a wait of 500 years and will be celebrated on the lines of Deepawali. He said temples and houses across the country will be lit up with diyas (earthen lamps) and candles to mark the occasion -- much like Deepawali which, in some parts of the country, is celebrated to mark Lord Ram’s return home to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.

Adityanath, who was in Ayodhya to review preparations for the ceremony, said the Hindu community has been waiting for a long time for the event on August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the temple’s foundation stone.

He added that 11,000 diyas will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. “The Prime Minister will be visiting Ayodhya. We will make Ayodhya the pride of India and the world. Cleanliness should be the first condition,” news agency ANI quoted Adityanath as saying. “We all will be coming together for an auspicious event. There will be deepotsava (festival of lights) in all houses and temples on the nights of August 4 and 5. Deepawali is associated with Ayodhya and the festival cannot even be imagined without Ayodhya.”

The Supreme Court paved the way for the temple’s construction last year when it ordered that a temple be built on the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. The decades-old dispute over the site was settled years after the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was brought down on December 6, 1992, by kar sevaks who believed the structure was built on the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Adityanath met members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the preparations for the ceremony. He visited Ram Janmabhoomi and paid obeisance to its presiding deity, Ram Lalla, at a makeshift temple.

Ram Janmabhoomi’s chief priest, Satyendra Das, performed rituals as Adityanath placed three sliver thrones in the makeshift temple; the thrones were presented by Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, a member of the trust.

Champat Rai, the trust’s general secretary, briefed Adityanath about the preparations for the ceremony and the carved stone slabs being prepared for the temple. Carving of pillars and stones for the temple has been going on for years and the work is likely to gather pace in the run-up to August 5.

The pre-construction activity for the temple began on May 11 after the Centre allowed construction work across the country while gradually easing the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is the trust’s chairman, was among the prominent saints of Ayodhya whom Adityanath met. Adityanath apprised saints about constraints on the number of invitees for the ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 200 people are likely to be invited to the event.

Adityanath requested the saints to attend the ceremony only after they get invites from the trust. He urged them against bringing any additional persons along with them as only a few people were invited to ensure social distancing during the ceremony.

“The chief minister inspected the sanctum sanctorum at the Ram Janmabhoomi, where Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, who has been designated as Mahant Nritya Gopal Das’s successor.

Adityanath, who offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple, also reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects in Ayodhya. Modi is also expected to announce several new projects in the temple town.