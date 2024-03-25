Ayodhya's Ram temple witnesses grand Holi celebrations. See pics

Devotees celebrated 'rangotsav' inside the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Holi on Monday. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust also posted images of the ‘rangotsav’ on X. 'Rangotsav' held at Ram Temple in Ayodhya(X/ Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

The 'rangotsav' or festival of colours commenced with the first 'rangbhari ekadashi' after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple by applying colours to the deity in Hanumangarhi temple. Devotees flocked to the Ram Temple in large numbers for the darshan of Lord Ram on the occasion. They immersed themselves in the celebrations and sang devotional songs.

Ayodhya is witnessing a grand celebration on the occasion of Holi this year, in wake of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.



Earlier, Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das also hinted that the festival of colours will be celebrated in a grand manner in homage to the deity.

“This year, Holi is being celebrated in a grand manner in reverence to Lord Ram. Just as Lord Ram took form in Ayodhya, this year, after the pran pratishtha ceremony, the way devotees flocked here for his darshan, creating a wonderful atmosphere, is truly remarkable,” Das told ANI.

He also said that ‘gulal’ or coloured powder will be applied, along with offerings of ‘kachori’, ‘gujiya’, ‘puri’, ‘kheer’ (pudding) to the diety. Das said that ‘prasad’ (sacred offering) will also be distributed among the devotees.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple witnessed a large number of devotees thronging the place on the eve of Holi. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra also posted images of devotees thronging the place on Sunday.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is in Ahmedabad as part of a Holi celebration programme, also said that this year's Holi is ‘special’ for Lord Ram devotees across the world.

"In a way, Holi is the symbol of the triumph of truth over lies...This is a festival of equality too; when everyone gets covered in colours, neither their clothes nor faces are clear; neither the forward nor the backward are seen," he said.

"Today, the entire country is celebrating Holi. My greetings to all citizens of the country...For Lord Ram devotees across the world, this is a special Holi...Today Raghuvir is playing Holi in Awadh. It is a matter of great joy for us," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)