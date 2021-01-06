Badaun gangrape: BSP hits out at Yogi govt for failing to provide security to women

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:33 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Badaun gangrape and murder case stating that it has failed to provide security to women.

Speaking to ANI, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the Badaun case reminds people of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

“We have been again reminded of the kind of heinous crime which was committed in 2012. The Yogi government has not able to give protection to the women of the Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Slamming the BJP government, Bhadoria said: “It has happened time and again in Hathras to Balrampur. Rape cases are being reported from different parts of the state but the government has failed to provide security to the women, Dalits, and poor.”

“I think Yogi ji must tell the nation and the people of the Uttar Pradesh about his failure and pull up the police for failing to provide security to women,” he added.

A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly raped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW) said that cognizance of the matter has been taken and an NCW member will go to Badaun to investigate the case.

“We have taken cognizance of the matter. One NCW member is going to the spot to investigate the matter to meet the family and the police and take an exact stock of the situation,” Sharma said.