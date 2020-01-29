e-paper
Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Nehwal will join the BJP reportedly in the presence of party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Jan 29, 2020
(ANI/Twitter)
         

Badminton star Saina Nehwal is going on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Haryana-born Nehwal joined the BJP in the presence of party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Nehwal, 29, has won more than 24 major international titles so far. She married fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap in 2018 in Hyderabad.

Nehwal was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where she was knocked in the very first round.

Last year, a number of sportspersons including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat had joined the BJP.

While Dutt had joined the BJP on September 26, along with Former captain of India hockey team Sandeep Singh, Phogat, also a fellow Olympic medallist, had joined the party on August 12 last year.

