‘Badruddin Ajmal should marry before elections’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on UCC

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government has been trying to reform the Muslim society.

Guwahati: In a sharp jibe at AIUDF's Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said if the politician wanted to marry again, he should do so before the Lok Sabha elections because the Assam government will bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) later.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attacked the Congress. (File photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attacked the Congress. (File photo)

On the sidelines of an election meeting in Udalguri, the Assam chief minister said the UCC legislation will outlaw polygamy and Ajmal will be jailed if he "marries again".

“After the elections, the UCC will come into force and he will be jailed if he marries again as multiple marriages for all will be declared illegal,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has been promising the uniform civil law in Assam, which will replace religious personal laws that govern marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and succession of property.

The BJP leader said if Ajmal invites him to his wedding, “I will attend it also but after the elections, he cannot do it as the law will be the same for all.'”

The Assam government last month approved repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that Assam would be the third state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to implement UCC.

Ajmal is a three-time MP from Assam’s Dhubri constituency and is contesting this year again from the same seat. Congress has named former minister Rakibul Hussain as their candidate from Dhubri.

Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Congress

Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a separate comment, claimed Hindus will quit the Assam Congress by 2026.

"By 2026, there will be no more Hindus in the Assam Congress and almost all the Muslims will leave the Congress by 2032. We will open a branch at Rajiv Bhawan as Mahanagar BJP. Many Congress leaders will join the BJP tomorrow," he claimed.

Sarma said many Congress leaders will join BJP over the next few days.

He said his government has been trying to reform the Muslim society.

"I am trying to work to reform their society. Many Muslim youths are supporting me, as you can see on Facebook and they all welcome this. No one opposes it," he said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

