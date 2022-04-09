Bagged a 'chauka', sixer on the way: Minister ahead of polls in Himachal, Gujarat

Union minister Anurag Thakur exuded confidence Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later this year. He declared the BJP had bagged a 'chauka' by registering victory in four of five states in the February-March round of polls and, by the end of the year, the party would have hit a 'sixer' after retaining power in both Himachal and Gujarat.

"BJP will retain power in the state. We've hit a 'chauka' by winning in four states and will hit six by this year-end by winning in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat," news agency ANI quoted Thakur - who is a Lok Sabha MP from Himachal's Hamirpur - as saying.

The union minister also took the opportunity to attack the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is seeking to expand its base in the hill state after registering a massive victory in Punjab to add to its recent dominance in Delhi polls. "AAP lost deposits in UP and will lose here in Himachal Pradesh also," Thakur said. The war of words between the parties has heated up ahead of the next round of polls.

Thakur's attack on the AAP came two days after Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP wants to replace Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur months ahead of the elections. Sisodia cited 'trusted sources' to claim the BJP is expected to put Anurag Thakur in the Himachal chief minister’s chair soon.

In a tweet, Sisodia had said, “Fearing the increasing popularity of the Kejriwal model of governance, the BJP wants to replace its failed CM in Himachal and make Anurag Thakur take reins for four months. But whatever tactics the BJP adopts, the people of Himachal have made up their mind to give a chance to honest politics.”