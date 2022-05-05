Home / India News / 'Bahut Galat': Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row
'Bahut Galat': Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row

Loudspeaker row is aimed at fragmenting the country, Lalu Prasad Yadav said asking, “Why do you need to go near a mosque if you want to read Hanuman Chalisa?”
Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has commented on the loudspeaker row.&nbsp;
Published on May 05, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

RJD president and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said the loudspeaker issue raging in some states of the country is absolutely wrong. "Bahut Galat. All this is wrong and is aimed at fragmenting the country. Why do you need to go near a mosque? If you want to read Hanuman Chalisa, go to Ram Mandir. This is to irritate people so that they get provoked and there is a riot, unrest," Lalu Prasad Yadav said. After being discharged from AIIMS, Lalu Prasad Yadav is supposed to stay at daughter Misa Bharti's residence in the capital.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers on Wednesday played Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques that were 'illegally' using loudspeakers for azaan according to their protest campaign announced earlier by MNS chief Raj Thackeray. While the Maharashtra government claimed there are no illegal loudspeakers, Raj Thackeray said his protest against illegal loudspeakers will go on. Asserting that it is not a religious issue and his protest is not against mosques using loudspeakers illegally, Raj Thackeray said temples violating laws in their loudspeaker use should also be taken to task.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar earlier said the Bihar government will not take down loudspeakers from religious places and will not interfere with any religious practice. “Yeh fizul ki baat hai. Bihar me humlog kisi bhi dharm ke maamle mein hastakshep nahi karte hain. Sabhi ko apna dharm maanne ka pura adhikar hai (this is nonsense. In Bihar, we do not interfere in matters of anyone’s religion. One is free to profess and follow one’s religion)," Nitish Kumar said.

lalu prasad loudspeaker
