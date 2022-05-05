'Bahut Galat': Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row

RJD president and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said the loudspeaker issue raging in some states of the country is absolutely wrong. "Bahut Galat. All this is wrong and is aimed at fragmenting the country. Why do you need to go near a mosque? If you want to read Hanuman Chalisa, go to Ram Mandir. This is to irritate people so that they get provoked and there is a riot, unrest," Lalu Prasad Yadav said. After being discharged from AIIMS, Lalu Prasad Yadav is supposed to stay at daughter Misa Bharti's residence in the capital.

Watch

हनुमान चालीसा पढना है तो मंदिर मे जाइए, मस्जिद में क्यूँ जा रहे हो? ये Irritate करने जाते है जिस से लोग रिएक्ट करें और दंगा हो। ये लोग देश को टुकड़ों में बाँटना चाहते है। pic.twitter.com/C874UNKQZv — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 4, 2022

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers on Wednesday played Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques that were 'illegally' using loudspeakers for azaan according to their protest campaign announced earlier by MNS chief Raj Thackeray. While the Maharashtra government claimed there are no illegal loudspeakers, Raj Thackeray said his protest against illegal loudspeakers will go on. Asserting that it is not a religious issue and his protest is not against mosques using loudspeakers illegally, Raj Thackeray said temples violating laws in their loudspeaker use should also be taken to task.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar earlier said the Bihar government will not take down loudspeakers from religious places and will not interfere with any religious practice. “Yeh fizul ki baat hai. Bihar me humlog kisi bhi dharm ke maamle mein hastakshep nahi karte hain. Sabhi ko apna dharm maanne ka pura adhikar hai (this is nonsense. In Bihar, we do not interfere in matters of anyone’s religion. One is free to profess and follow one’s religion)," Nitish Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON