e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ban on entry of people from 4 states, total lockdown on Sundays: Karnataka CM

Ban on entry of people from 4 states, total lockdown on Sundays: Karnataka CM

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown to May 31 and said that movement of passengers would be allowed only with mutual consent between the states during the fourth phase.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 14:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said there will be a complete lockdown on Sundays with the provision of essential services only, according to ANI.
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said there will be a complete lockdown on Sundays with the provision of essential services only, according to ANI. (PTI file photo)
         

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Monday people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will not be allowed to enter the state till May 31, news agency ANI reported.

Yediyurappa said there will be a complete lockdown on Sundays with the provision of essential services only, according to ANI. There will be strict lockdown measures in containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas.

The chief minister said state transport corporation buses and private buses will run as will trains running within the state, according to ANI. All shops will be allowed to open, it added.

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown to May 31 and said that movement of passengers would be allowed only with mutual consent between the states during the fourth phase.

Karnataka has reported more than 1,100 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and more than 30 deaths.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In