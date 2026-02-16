Bengaluru bank deputy manager steals ₹3.5-crore gold from lockers 'for online gambling'

A deputy manager of a bank in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was arrested for allegedly misappropriating and unauthorisedly mortgaging gold ornaments belonging to multiple customers, police said. The total weight of the gold involved was 2,780 grams, valued at over ₹3.5 crore. The total weight of the gold involved was 2,780 grams, valued at over ₹3.5 crore. (AI generated, representational image)

The alleged fraud came to light after the bank’s chief manager filed a complaint at Girinagar police station, Bengaluru, on February 5, triggering a police investigation, news agency PTI reported.

How fraud was carried out Citing the complaint, police said the accused allegedly removed 2,780 grams of customers' gold ornaments from bank lockers without informing higher authorities and pledged them with a finance company.

During the inquiry, officials discovered prima facie evidence indicating that the proceeds may have been spent on online betting.

“The accused deputy bank manager has been arrested in this case. We are trying to recover the gold. So far, about 700 grams have been recovered,” said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“We are not getting the desired cooperation from the financiers. We will move the court and initiate appropriate legal action against them. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)