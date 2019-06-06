Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh joins BJP, dodges question on citizenship

Anju Ghosh, a Bangladeshi film actress joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh here on Wednesday.

During the event, Ghosh was handed over a BJP flag.

When asked by the media about her present citizenship status, she refused to speak.

In 1989, her film ‘Beder Meye Josna’ (Josna, the gypsey daughter) made a record of being the highest grossing film in Bangladesh film history.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 09:46 IST