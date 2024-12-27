Bangladeshi national living in Kolkata for a year arrested: Police

KOLKATA: A Bangladeshi national was arrested on Thursday night from Collin Lane on charges of illegally living in the country on the basis of fake documents for nearly a year, police said on Friday. An Aadhaar card and PAN card, both issued using forged documents, were seized from the accused (Representative photo)

An Aadhaar card and PAN card, both issued using forged documents, were seized from the accused, identified by the police as Md Abidur Rahman.

Police said Rahman, a resident of Bangladesh’s Narail district in the Khulna division, had been visiting Kolkata on several occasions for business over the past 10 years. “He settled near the port area last year and even managed to procure fake Aadhaar and PAN cards,” an officer said.

Police are now investigating who assisted Rahman in obtaining the fake identity cards, which listed him as a resident of North 24 Parganas.

He was produced before the court on Friday, which remanded him in police custody until January 6, the officer added.

Rahman is the second Bangladeshi national to be arrested for illegally residing in Kolkata in a month.

On November 29, police arrested Selim Matabbar on similar charges. According to the police, his fake Indian passport, claimed to have been issued in Delhi in April this year, listed his name as 40-year-old Ravi Sharma from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He had an Aadhaar card issued in Nadia district, West Bengal.

