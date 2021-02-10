IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bangladeshi terrorist gets 29-yr jail term for Khagragarh bomb blast in Bengal
JMB terrorist Kausar who was sentenced to 29 years in jail by a NIA court in Kolkata on Wednesday.(NIA)
JMB terrorist Kausar who was sentenced to 29 years in jail by a NIA court in Kolkata on Wednesday.(NIA)
india news

Bangladeshi terrorist gets 29-yr jail term for Khagragarh bomb blast in Bengal

  • The bomb blast on October 2, 2014 killed two suspected terrorists and injured a third and exposed a network of Bangladeshi terrorists in the state.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:15 PM IST

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kolkata on Wednesday sentenced Kausar, a Bangladeshi national and an operative of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to 29 years in jail for his role in the 2014 bomb blast in a rented house at Khagragarh in Bengal’s East Burdwan district.

Kausar was convicted under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 125 of the IPC (waging or attempt to wage war against the government of any Asiatic power in alliance or at peace with the government of India).

He was arrested from a guest house in Bengaluru in August 2018 in a joint operation by the NIA and local police. As many as 31 people were named in the charge-sheet. Most of them have been convicted.

Kausar, 31, is an accused in the 2018 Bodhgaya blast as well. He is also named in a case being investigated by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police, officials said.

Kausar had formed a third faction of the JMB that operated out of West Bengal, a senior state intelligence officer told HT on condition of anonymity. The faction is often referred to as the New JMB.

"Kausar sneaked in and out India several times. He was close to Salahuddin who ran the second faction of the JMB. Kausar’s plans to carry out big terror attacks suffered a setback after the IED blew up in Khagragarh, killing two of their own operatives. It is the third faction of the JMB that allegedly masterminded the Holey Artisan Bakery attack in Dhaka in 2016. It is suspected that the faction has links with the Islamic State. Kausar was part of the modules that carried out more than 70 terror attacks in Bangladesh," the IB officer said.

On October 2, 2014, when Bengal was celebrating Durga Puja, an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion killed two suspected terrorists and injured a third person while they were making bombs and explosive devices at a rented house in Khagragarh locality of Burdwan town. The blast exposed a network of Bangladeshi terrorists in the state.

The NIA took over the probe later that year and submitted the first charge sheet in March 2015. “The rented house was occupied by the members of JMB, ostensibly for burkha-stitching, though in reality it was being used for the nefarious activity of bomb-making,” the NIA had said in a statement that year.

In the chargesheet in the Khagragarh case, the NIA mentioned a conspiracy to overthrow the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh.

A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades and training videos were seized during the investigation which also pointed at sleeper cells in the districts of Bengal.

In August 2019, a special NIA court in Kolkata convicted 19 people, including four Bangladeshis, in the Khagragarh blast case.

The accused persons were convicted under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act. All of them were charged with waging or attempting to wage war against the state.

The Union home ministry banned JMB and its factions in May 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Traffic moves along the Pilkhuwa Toll plaza, in Ghaziabad. ( Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)
Traffic moves along the Pilkhuwa Toll plaza, in Ghaziabad. ( Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)
india news

FASTags to become mandatory from February 15: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • The government had initially set the deadline for the mandatory fitment of FASTag for all vehicles in the country from January 1, 2021 but the implementation was delayed and toll plazas continued collecting money manually too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy, O Panneerselvam, have been running the government as well as the party as AIADMK’s co-conveners. (Photo:AIADMK Twitter)
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy, O Panneerselvam, have been running the government as well as the party as AIADMK’s co-conveners. (Photo:AIADMK Twitter)
india news

Tamil Nadu parties united in call for single phase state elections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:25 PM IST
The ruling AIADMK has called for elections to be conducted in April due to the scorching heat in May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of INS Viraat, oldest serving aircraft carrier.
File photo of INS Viraat, oldest serving aircraft carrier.
india news

INS Viraat's dismantling to be kept on hold, says Supreme Court to owner

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:20 PM IST
INS Viraat, India’s first aircraft carrier inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987, was decommissioned in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Congress leader ‘Karate’ Thiagarajan is also likely to join the BJP Thursday in the presence of state leaders. (HT Photo)
Former Congress leader ‘Karate’ Thiagarajan is also likely to join the BJP Thursday in the presence of state leaders. (HT Photo)
india news

Shivaji Ganesan's son, Ramkumar, to join BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The BJP, which has a minor presence in the state, has been on a recruiting spree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan has been on the FATF grey list since June 2018.(Reuters file photo)
Pakistan has been on the FATF grey list since June 2018.(Reuters file photo)
india news

FATF meets Thursday to assess Pakistan's actions on countering terror financing

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • At the conclusion of its last plenary in October, the FATF had given Pakistan time till February this year to address “very serious deficiencies” in efforts to counter terror financing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Rajnath Singh to make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Ladakh situation tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:37 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF men retrieving a body from Alaknanda river on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
SDRF men retrieving a body from Alaknanda river on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Death toll in Uttarakhand flash flood rises to 34, 170 still missing

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • Only 10 of the 34 bodies recovered could be identified so far
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo for representation.
File Photo for representation.
india news

Manipur afford further engagement of contractual Covid healthworkers : CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Chief Minister N Biren Singh told the Assembly that a total of 659 health workers including 86 medical officers, 309 staff nurse and 264 multi-tasking staff were recruited on contractual basis to assist regular staff deputed to Covid care, quarantine and testing centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Instead of the Brisbane heroics we got a Chennai collapse” Shashi Tharoor said in the Parliament on Wednesday.(PTI)
“Instead of the Brisbane heroics we got a Chennai collapse” Shashi Tharoor said in the Parliament on Wednesday.(PTI)
india news

Contribution of this budget is 'Na Jawan na Kisan': Shashi Tharoor

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Shashi Tharoor delivered the critique of this year’s Union budget on behalf of his party, right after the Prime Minister had concluded his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year.(PTI)
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year.(PTI)
india news

Protesting farmers announce 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' on February 18

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:32 PM IST
In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, also announced that toll collection will not be allowed in Rajasthan from February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Badal had said on Tuesday that the Centre was favouring capitalist cronies, alleging that in termed the protesters as bicholiya, naxals and khalistanis.((ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Badal had said on Tuesday that the Centre was favouring capitalist cronies, alleging that in termed the protesters as bicholiya, naxals and khalistanis.((ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
india news

‘PM Modi never spoke about the protesting farmers who died’: Harsimrat Badal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Badal, who was earlier the Union food minister in the Modi cabinet, had tendered her resignation last year in protest against the ‘anti-farmer ordinances and legislation’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JMB terrorist Kausar who was sentenced to 29 years in jail by a NIA court in Kolkata on Wednesday.(NIA)
JMB terrorist Kausar who was sentenced to 29 years in jail by a NIA court in Kolkata on Wednesday.(NIA)
india news

Bangladeshi terrorist gets 29-yr jail term for Khagragarh bomb blast in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:15 PM IST
  • The bomb blast on October 2, 2014 killed two suspected terrorists and injured a third and exposed a network of Bangladeshi terrorists in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new wage code is expected to impact the salary structure.(Representative Photo)
The new wage code is expected to impact the salary structure.(Representative Photo)
india news

Explained: How will new wage code impact take-home pay

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Though the Code of Wages was passed in December 2019, the government had held back its implementation since it wanted to implement it together with other three codes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addresses the Parliament on Tuesday, (YouTube/Lok Sabha TV)
PM Modi addresses the Parliament on Tuesday, (YouTube/Lok Sabha TV)
india news

Unfortunate that Aadhaar Act was challenged in court: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • In 2018, the apex court upheld the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services Act, 2016 (Aadhaar Act) and the 12-digit unique identity scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iqbal Singh after his arrest in New Delhi on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Iqbal Singh after his arrest in New Delhi on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Iqbal Singh, arrested for Red Fort violence, sent to 7-day police custody

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Earlier, the police had identified Singh as one of the persons who did a Facebook Live from the Red Fort during the violence on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP