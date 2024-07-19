Bangladeshis pay touts ₹10,000- ₹20,000 for illegal entry: Meghalaya body
HANm, a social organisation in Meghalaya, has claimed that touts take ₹10,000-20,000 to facilitate the entry of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh
Social organisation Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) called on Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang and claimed that touts in the state are taking ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per person to facilitate illegal entry of Bangladeshi immigrants through damaged or unfenced portions of the border.
Speaking to PTI, HANM president Lamphrang Kharbani said a team of the organisation met the DGP on Thursday and sought her intervention to stop the illegal entry of Bangladesh nationals into the state through certain parts of the border.
He claimed touts are charging ₹10,000- ₹20,000 per person to facilitate the entry of Bangladesh nationals.
Around 20 per cent of the international border in Meghalaya remains unfenced due to steep terrain, presence of rivers and corridors left for migration of wild animals.
A senior home department official said, "There are serious concerns over illegal entry of Bangladesh nationals and the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that such illegal activities stop forthwith."
He said the matter has also been taken up with the BSF for coordination and action.
With violence erupting across Bangladesh, pro-ILP activists in Meghalaya have upping the ante and alerted members across the state to check for infiltration of Bangladesh nationals.
