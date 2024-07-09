Meghalaya to integrate QR codes in school textbooks to help students: Officials

The Meghalaya government is all set to integrate QR codes into school textbooks to enable students to access educational apps containing video lessons and solved question papers and to help them save time searching for the right study materials, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said the move will be particularly helpful for students who lack access to traditional tuition facilities. (Representational image)

The state’s secretary of education, Ambrose Marak, said, “The aim of this venture is to reinforce the students’ ability to manage time well and gain further knowledge as per one’s choice.”

“With QR codes, students can use a mobile phone or any device with a scanner to access educational apps containing accurate video lessons and solved question papers. This will help students save time searching for the right study materials and exercises, allowing them to focus more on learning,” he said.

The director of the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), R Manners, said that the system is already available in selected books and subjects.

“The government aims to streamline this and create adequate awareness amongst the student community and parents alike. If this opportunity is taken advantage of, it will greatly benefit the students,” she said.

The move will be particularly helpful for students who lack access to traditional tuition facilities, she added.