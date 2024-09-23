Bank manager who reported 4 crore gold stolen among 4 arrested for theft: Cop

IMPHAL: Four bank staffers including the branch’s senior manager who filed the formal police complaint have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of gold estimated to be worth ₹4 crore from the bank premises in Imphal, police said on Monday. Police said an Imphal court has remanded the four accused in custody of the police for five days (Representative Image)

The arrests were made by a special investigation team (SIT) that was set up to probe the alleged theft at the Bank of Baroda branch at Manipur University branch in Imphal on September 12.

Police identified the four suspects as the bank branch’s senior manager Ningombam Ganga, and three staff members: Khaidem Jackiechan (38), Gary Moirangthem (21), and Akoijam Renash, 20.

According to a complaint lodged by Ningombam Ganga on September 17 evening, the bank’s cashier who came to work at 10am found that the lock of the bank’s strong room had been tampered with. Some packets of gold were also missing.

The CCTV footage in the bank showed two individuals inside the branch manager’s chamber at 1:41am on September before the cameras stopped recording.

The four suspects were arrested and produced before the duty magistrate on September 20 who remanded them in police custody for five days.