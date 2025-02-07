Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Bank.in, fin.in': RBI's latest measure to curb cyber financial fraud

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2025 12:26 PM IST

The RBI Governor, while unveiling the last bi-monthly monetary policy of this fiscal year, said registrations for 'bank.in' will commence from April 2025

The Reserve Bank of India announced on Friday that Indian banks will soon have an exclusive internet domain named ‘bank.in’. The apex bank added that non-bank financial entities will have the domain named ‘fin.in’. The decision has been taken to curb financial fraud and make online financial security more robust.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.(Reuters)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.(Reuters)

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, while unveiling the last bi-monthly monetary policy of this fiscal year, said registrations for 'bank.in' will commence from April 2025, and going forward 'fin.in' will be introduced.

He added that the decision is aimed at enhancing trust in the financial sector. He also raised concerns over instances of fraud in digital payments.

"To combat the same, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is introducing the 'bank.in' exclusive Internet Domain for Indian banks," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The initiative will likely reduce cyber security threats and malicious activities like phishing and streamline secure financial services.

The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) will act as the exclusive registrar for the domains.

The RBI has also decided to introduce an additional layer of security by enabling an Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) in foreign 'Card Not Present' transactions.

Follow live updates on RBI monetary policy announcement

"To provide a similar level of safety for online international transactions using cards issued in India, it is proposed to enable AFA for international card not present (online) transactions as well," the RBI said.

RBI cuts rate, projects 6.7 percent growth

The Reserve Bank today predicted that the Indian economy will grow 6.7 per cent in the upcoming financial year, up from 6.4 per cent estimated for the current fiscal.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said household consumption is expected to remain robust aided by the tax relief in the Union Budget 2025-26.

He also announced the RBI monetary committee's decision to cut interest rates for the first time in almost five years.

The Reserve Bank's six-member monetary policy committee, chaired by Malhotra, voted unanimously to lower the benchmark repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, the first cut since May 2020.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On