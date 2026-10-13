Batman masks for solidarity: INDIA bloc’s ‘March for Democracy’ takes creative turn

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered near the Mandi House in New Delhi on Monday for the ‘March for Democracy’ called by the INDIA bloc towards the Supreme Court, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and large scale voter deletions. Congress chief Kharge also wore a batman mask to support the students. (@nsui/PTI) After marching from Mandi House to Barakhamba Road (towards CP) and back to Mandi House and Bhagwan Das Road, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge along with other Opposition leaders filed a petition at the apex court regarding SIR irregularities. Student groups including the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), also joined the march along with thousands of students and other protesters, in addition to INDIA bloc leaders and political parties.

Deep Dive Why did protesters wear Batman and other superhero masks at the INDIA bloc march? Which student groups joined the INDIA bloc’s march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? What did the INDIA bloc seek in its petition over the SIR electoral roll revision?

Around 1-1.30pm, all the INDIA bloc leaders reached Constitution Club for a meeting and later left in a bus towards Barakhamba Road. Meanwhile, their supporters and other protesters gathered near Mandi House and later marched with buses (carrying MPs and leaders) towards Barakhamba. Also Read:How Congress drew student leaders into INDIA bloc’s SC march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Gaurav Gogoi and Vinesh Phogat, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Dharmendra Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders proceed in a vehicle towards the Supreme Court to file a petition against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged poll irregularities during 'March for Democracy'. (PTI)

Lakshya Singh, 21, a Congress worker said he has been protesting against the CEC for weeks. “We have been living in Delhi for decades now but my sister’s vote was deleted from the voter’s list. We are all angry. Many young students have been detained. I have brought my entire family here today. We are here to support Rahul ji. We need someone to make Gyanesh resign. Why is the CJI not meeting the opposition leaders? Why is there so much hesitation in taking action against the CEC? It looks like the entire election commission is corrupt but we are not going to tolerate this. We all want to vote and have a fair say in deciding our leaders,” he said. Batman masks, memes as protest symbols

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi helps President of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge put on a Batman mask, as opposition parties march to the Supreme Court to protest a controversial revision of voter lists that has sparked days of unrest, in New Delhi, India, October 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Students dressed up as batman, superman and even Raavan showed up to the protest with posters, whistles and drums to show solidarity with the leaders. Congress chief Kharge also wore a batman mask to support the students. Carrying placards— “SIR—Silence, Intimidation, Repression,” “Gyanu, it’s done bro,” and “Vote Is a Right. Don’t Suppress It for Your Agenda”—protesters continued to gather at the Mandi House roundabout amid heavy security deployment. Also Read:‘Batman Mode On’: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pose with superhero masks during Opposition march to SC Shoulder-to-shoulder with Neha Bora

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora and others during ‘March for Democracy’ by INDIA bloc leaders, towards the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori'. (PTI)