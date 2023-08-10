Bengaluru: BBMP begins to remove illegal flex banners after court order

Bengaluru: Amid reprimands from Karnataka high court, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun removing 59,000 flex banners that dotted the cityscape. BBMP has encountered 134 complaints related to unlawful hoardings since the HC order.

The high court issued a clear directive to the BBMP on August 2 ordering the immediate removal of all illicit flex banners and hoardings. The court also ordered a comprehensive report from the civic body and the state government within a span of three weeks and added that a fine of ₹50,000 per banner would be imposed on offenders.

BBMP’s track record revealed a history of non-compliance with prior court orders and directives, despite repeated warnings from high court. These unauthorized flex banners and hoardings had predominantly served as instruments of promotion for politicians and their respective supporters.

Deputy chief minister, DK Shivakumar, who also holds the position of Bengaluru development minister said on August 8 that an impending ban on flex banners within Bengaluru, is set to be enforced by the 15th of August. This prohibition will extend its reach to political entities, private organizations, individuals, and even religious establishments.

“In three to four days, within August 15, we are going to ban flexes in the entire Bengaluru,” Shivakumar told reporters. “No one will be allowed to put up flexes. It doesn’t matter if it is mine or my party’s or political leaders’ or opposition parties’ – no flexes would be allowed in Bengaluru.”

He said in order to implement the court directions, the BBMP will not allow flex banners across the city and violators will be charged a ₹50,000 fine. “No political parties and leaders will be allowed to put up hoardings. I have spoken to MLAs cutting across party lines about the implementation of the ban. This will come into effect in two or three days,” Shivakumar said.

Within the context of this ongoing issue, the BBMP has encountered 134 complaints related to unlawful hoardings, leading to the registration of 44 First Information Reports (FIRs) since the HC orders.

During the hearing on August 2, BBMP submitted a compliance report detailing the identification of 9,570 unauthorized flex banners in the city since the beginning of 2023. The court, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the report, deeming it inadequate and highlighting the fact that action had been taken primarily against the manufacturers of these banners.

“You are not taking action against people who are erecting these banners/flexes for their own glorification, and you are catching the manufacturers. It is something irrational, illogical, and unreasonable. It is clear that your officers are not serious about taking action. This (compliance report) is only an eyewash,” a division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said.

Regarding the data, the court noted discrepancies, while a total of 9,570 unauthorized flex banners had been identified, only 80 complaints had been filed, and merely 53 FIRs had been registered. This discrepancy was especially glaring in a particular area of Bengaluru (West), where 2,521 unauthorized banners were identified, but only five complaints and six FIRs were registered.

