Behind the scenes of R-Day tableaux selection process 2024

As Republic Day nears, there is yet again the annual row over which state or department makes it to the tableau that's an integral part of the parade. Opposition states like Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab and Karnataka have complained that the Union government has deliberately left them out but the defence ministry has said that the process of choosing tableaux has nothing to do with politics. So how does the system work? HT spoke with officials to find out how each department and state is selected to find pride of place in the R Day parade.

The process

18 to 24 different regiments of the Indian Army in addition to the Navy, and Air Force (total nearly 55)) with their bands marching past in all their finery. Twelve contingents of various para-military forces of India and other civil forces also take part in this parade. Approximately 15-17 tableaux from states/UTs are selected for the Republic Day parade, and a selection is made on a zonal basis and states need to meet some guidelines set by the defence ministry. Between six and eight ministries also participate in the parade.

An expert committee set up by the defence ministry is involved in selecting the tableaux.

The final selection depends on a combination of factors such as visual appeal, potential impact on the public, idea or theme of the tableaux, degree of detail, accompanying music, and use of local resources. The selected models are then moved into the custody of the defence ministry, at a “safe location”. The evaluation process typically extends over five to six rounds of meetings.

A state can pitch multiple proposals to the committee but only one is chosen for the final parade. The defence ministry argues that only a limited number of tableaux can be selected due to time constraints and to ensure that the best get selected.

The protocol and the allegation of politics

This often leads to tussles between state governments and the Centre. Like in 2020, at least 16 proposals from states and UTs were rejected including the ones from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Back then, the defence ministry had argued that West Bengal’s tableau was rejected because the pitches made were similar to Central schemes, like the “Kanyashree Prakalpa” scheme of the WB government was similar to the “Beti Padhao Beti Bachao” scheme launched by the Modi government,

In 2022, the Union government rejected the Republic Day tableau submissions from Kerala and West Bengal, two states led by opposition parties and gave similar reasons.

In 2023, the Karnataka tableau was rejected initially but after a backlash, the defence ministry had included it in the list.

This year the defence ministry has proposed a rotational plan to ensure that states and UTs get a chance to display their tableaux at the Republic Day parade within a three-year rolling plan, people aware of the development said.

Multiple discussions were held with Resident Commissioners from various states and UTs at a meeting chaired by the defence secretary and after four rounds of meetings, 16 states and UTs were selected for this year’s parade.

The states which made it to the list are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh.

The two themes for this year are “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and “Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka” (India: Mother of Democracy).

To encourage new talent, the culture ministry had empanelled 30 agencies for the design and fabrication of tableaux through an open selection process.

The ministry had also considered recommendations from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to form an expert committee for the selection process, on the basis of their eminence in the field of arts, architecture, sculpture, music and dance among others.

However, this year too some states are at loggerheads with the Centre over the disqualification of their tableaux. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Punjab’s chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal have criticised the move.

“The selection of tableaux was carried out in the most transparent and consultative manner giving equal opportunity to all the States/UTs irrespective of the ruling dispensation,” the defence ministry has said.

While defending the selection process, the ministry pointed out how the tableaux of Opposition-ruled states of Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Meghalaya had been selected by this year’s expert committee, adding: “On the other hand States such as Uttarakhand and Goa etc. have not been selected.”

Siddaramaiah said that the Central Government had insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade.

“We had conceptualised the tableau of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar to depict his immense contributions to democracy and development of our state….The fact that the Congress government is in power in the state seems to be a concerning factor to the BJP-led Central Government. Now, by denying the state the opportunity in the tableau presentation, it has attacked our identity again,” Siddaramaiah wrote in a post on X.

Karnataka has displayed its tableau in the Republic Day parade every year from 2015 to 2023.

Mann alleged that the Union government was saffronising the Republic Day and Independence Day events

“The power-mad Centre is demeaning and humiliating the enormous sacrifices made by Punjabis in the national freedom struggle….the BJP government is playing dirty tactics to humiliate Punjab. This indifferent treatment is unacceptable and unwarranted,” Mann had said after receiving a letter from the Centre stating that their tableaux were rejected.

The AAP after Delhi’s tableaux were rejected said that the move was politically motivated.

"The Delhi government wanted to showcase its education and health model at the Republic Day parade," AAP's spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said while adding that the tableaux of BJP-governed states like Assam and Gujarat have been given opportunities continuously for the last five years.

In its argument, the defence ministry said the states, which did not get selected for the parade have been invited to showcase their tableaux at Bharat Parv from 23rd to 31st January 2024 at Red Fort.

“So far 28 States including Karnataka are signatories to the MoU. In accordance with the MoU, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, J&K, Goa, Assam and Uttarakhand will take part in Bharat Parv, Red Fort, Delhi,” the ministry said.